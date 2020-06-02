Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park cancels popular Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) has announced that the 2020 Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series is cancelled. The series was scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 18, 2020, and to continue for 10 consecutive Thursdays throughout the summer at the Museum’s Eastport Campus. Concerns due to COVID-19 have led to its cancellation.

Gatherings of large groups are prohibited for the foreseeable future.

“We recognize the importance of connecting the community, and in good times we will resume the series and all the other rich Annapolis traditions held at the Museum Campus -incorporating all appropriate protocols.” said Alice Estrada, President of the AMM. “We are also deeply saddened that we cannot provide the platform for our local bands to perform. Live music has been particularly hit hard during this pandemic. We remain hopeful about the Boatyard Beach Bash scheduled for August 29th and the September Sunsets Concert Series scheduled at the Museum’s Park Campus – stay tuned.”

The AMM would like to thank those bands that were scheduled to perform at the Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series.

Sweet Leda

Mixed Business

Johnny Monet Band

Eastport Oyster Boys

Dublin 5

Timmie Metz Band ft. Tambo

Pressing Strings

Kaleidoscope

Michael McHenry Tribe

Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers

