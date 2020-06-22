Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announces new Micro-Weddings

The Annapolis Maritime Museum has announced their new Micro Wedding packages, located at their picturesque waterfront Museum in historic Eastport. This intimate package includes all the high quality details and premium vendors you would expect from a full wedding package, but for a fraction of the cost.

This package will provide a true Annapolitan experience that takes the stress out of wedding planning in an already stressful time, and allows the couple to focus on celebrating their love.

Contact Venue Manager, Paige Skrickus, to reserve and learn more.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB