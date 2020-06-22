--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announces new Micro-Weddings

| June 22, 2020, 01:26 PM

The Annapolis Maritime Museum has announced their new Micro Wedding packages, located at their picturesque waterfront Museum in historic Eastport. This intimate package includes all the high quality details and premium vendors you would expect from a full wedding package, but for a fraction of the cost.

This package will provide a true Annapolitan experience that takes the stress out of wedding planning in an already stressful time, and allows the couple to focus on celebrating their love.

Contact  Venue Manager, Paige Skrickus, to reserve and learn more.

