Annapolis hires new Director of Public Works

The City of Annapolis has hired Michael Johnson as the new director of the Department of Public Works (DPW). Johnson will go before the Annapolis City Council on June 22 for his confirmation hearing. If confirmed, he will be sworn in and begin work on July 13.

Johnson has been the Director of Public Works and City Engineer for the City of Gaithersburg since 2014. Prior to that, he served as Director of Public Works for the City of East Orange, NJ and spent a number of years as an engineer in New York City, working on bridges, parking decks, and railways.

Content Continues Below

Johnson earned a Master of Science from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Engineering from City College of New York. He holds additional certifications from Harvard University and the University of Michigan. His certifications include construction contract administrator, municipal engineer and recycling coordinator.

“The Department of Public Works needs someone with Michael’s experience and vision to help us navigate the next few years. We not only have the day-to-day management of DPW’s many responsibilities, but also large municipal construction projects like the flood mitigation project on Compromise Street, the new DPW building on Hudson Street, the rebuild of Hillman Garage, and revitalization of City Dock,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I’m confident we have a great team leader with this selection.”

The Department of Public Works has a staff and crew of 109 personnel. Annapolis residents rely on a well-functioning DPW, which is responsible for: water, sewer and storm drains; snow removal; engineering and construction (including the nearly-completed Truxtun Park Pool replacement project); traffic signals; street maintenance and road closures; and collection and disposal of recycling, refuse, and yard trim.

Johnson will earn $165,923.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS