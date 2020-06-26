Annapolis Grand Re-Opening continues this weekend

It’s the last 2 days of the Downtown Annapolis Retail Grand Re-opening Event!

Retail shopping has reopened in Downtown Annapolis Maryland and they are celebrating with three days of shopping fun (with the social distancing of course) June 25-27.

Stroll the historic streets and you will find 90 stores are open for shopping fun. Stores have new merchandise, sales, and in-store events. Downtown also has some new stores that have recently opened and a few more new stores coming later this year.

Content Continues Below

You will also find pedestrian zones (Recovery Zones) throughout Downtown Annapolis on Dock Street, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Ave, and West Street. These areas make it easier for you to socially distance while you shop and dine. Also, remember your mask for safe indoor shopping.

Some of the instore specials include…

Plus expect to find even more deals, new product arrivals as you experience shopping throughout Downtown Annapolis Maryland.

The stores of downtown Annapolis have a unique mix of merchandise so there is something for everyone in the family.

The Annapolis Parking meters are free for 2 hours (even though there is no signage), plus the following parking garages have free parking:

Noah Hillman Garage

Thurs – Fri 5pm to 11pm, Saturday 10am-11pm

Thurs – Fri 5pm to 11pm, Saturday 10am-11pm Gotts Court Parking Garage

Wed-Sun 4pm to 11pm

Wed-Sun 4pm to 11pm Calvert Street Garage

Mon-Fri 6pm to 6am, Saturday and Sunday All Day

Stay up to date on this event at www.facebook.com/events/264160081477237/



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB