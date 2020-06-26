Annapolis Grand Re-Opening continues this weekend
It’s the last 2 days of the Downtown Annapolis Retail Grand Re-opening Event!
Retail shopping has reopened in Downtown Annapolis Maryland and they are celebrating with three days of shopping fun (with the social distancing of course) June 25-27.
Stroll the historic streets and you will find 90 stores are open for shopping fun. Stores have new merchandise, sales, and in-store events. Downtown also has some new stores that have recently opened and a few more new stores coming later this year.
You will also find pedestrian zones (Recovery Zones) throughout Downtown Annapolis on Dock Street, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Ave, and West Street. These areas make it easier for you to socially distance while you shop and dine. Also, remember your mask for safe indoor shopping.
Some of the instore specials include…
- Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry – 15% off the entire store + a raffle to win a $150 gift card.
- Brightside Boutique – Take an additional 25% off on sale items.
- The Pink Crab, A Lilly Pulitzer Shop – 30% off all Spring merchandise.
- Sperry – Two for $99 on quite a few styles.
- Mills Fine Wine and Spirits – Free delivery to Annapolis addresses and 20% any case of wine.
- Zachary’s Jewelers – Gift suite with any engagement ring purchase which includes a manicure, dinner, and a bottle of prosecco from Mills.
- Hatley – 50% off the entire store.
- Hats in the Belfry – 25% off all hats, except for the Christine A. Moore derby styles.
- Helly Hansen Annapolis – All Spring 2020 styles, accessories, footwear, and shells are 40% off. Winter styles are 60-70% off. Everything is at least 25% off.
- Hobo Annapolis – 30% off the Spring & Summer Collection.
- Kokopelli Maryland – 20% off all Vera Bradley “Beach” and 25% off all swimsuits. Take an extra 20% off “sale” items. Gift with purchase for Uno de 50 Jewelry.
- Lilac Bijoux – 10% off when you show your dining on Main St. receipt for the same day.
- Local by Design Downtown Annapolis – 20% off on select artists.
Seasons Taproom– buy 4 375ml bottles, get your fifth free through Sunday.
- The Spice & Tea Exchange of Annapolis – Free gift with purchase, no minimum, while supplies last. With purchase, enter to win one of two gift crates – Deluxe Spice Blend Crate or Deluxe Tea Crate.
- RASA juice shop – 10% off your purchase (including cleanses). Love is Love Smoothie Packs are now $20.
- Vignette – Customers who come in Friday – Sunday are entered to win a raffle for a $25 gift card.
- Olivia Reed Photography – Customers who come into Vignette from Friday – Sunday will be entered to win a raffle for half off a 45 min photography session.
Plus expect to find even more deals, new product arrivals as you experience shopping throughout Downtown Annapolis Maryland.
The stores of downtown Annapolis have a unique mix of merchandise so there is something for everyone in the family.
The Annapolis Parking meters are free for 2 hours (even though there is no signage), plus the following parking garages have free parking:
- Noah Hillman Garage
Thurs – Fri 5pm to 11pm, Saturday 10am-11pm
- Gotts Court Parking Garage
Wed-Sun 4pm to 11pm
- Calvert Street Garage
Mon-Fri 6pm to 6am, Saturday and Sunday All Day
Stay up to date on this event at www.facebook.com/events/264160081477237/
