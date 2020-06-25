Annapolis firefighters battling 2-alarm fire in Spa Road apartment complex
This afternoon, June 25, 2020, at 4:00pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched for an apartment fire in the 1000 block of Spa Road in the Bayshore Landing Apartments.
When crews arrived they were met with heavy fire on the 3rd floor at the rear of the building. The alarm was quickly elevated to 2-alarms and within 20 minutes, the fire had spread from the first floor to the cockloft and the department ordered the evacuation of all personnel from the building to mount an external battle.
Smoke could clearly be seen as far away ad Edgewater in the Loch Haven neighborhood across the South River. By 4:30pm, 1 occupant of the apartment building and 2 dogs had been rescued.
A “mayday” was called due to a partial collapse and firefighters (unknown number) were briefly trapped, but have made it out and all personnel have been accounted for.
This story will be updated.
