Annapolis Fire Department investigating two separate weekend fires believed to be arson

On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 5:49 a.m.,the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Second Street for an oyster boat on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire and called for the Fire and Explosives Services Unit (FESU) to determine the cause of the fire. The fire investigators determined the fire as arson and was intentionally set. The incident is still under investigation.

At approximately 10:56 a.m. (also on Sunday, June 21) the fire department responded to the 2000 block of West Street for a vehicle fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Members of the Fire and Explosives Services unit were also called which was determined the fire to be arson and was intentionally set. The incident is also still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please call the Fire and Explosives Service Unit at 410-263-7975, option 3.

