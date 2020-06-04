After review, Anne Arundel County will follow Governor’s recommendations for Stage 2 opening

County Executive Pittman announced today that Anne Arundel County will begin Stage 2 reopening of personal services and businesses identified by Governor Hogan in his June 3 executive order. Nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses will be allowed to reopen under forthcoming Department of Health guidance, effective Friday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m. Non-essential businesses not explicitly ordered to remain closed by the Governor’s order are also allowed to open. Face coverings and social distance protocols are required for all customers and employees.

“We remain concerned that these reopenings could send a signal that this virus is no longer a threat to our residents,” said County Executive Pittman. “That is not the case. With new cases averaging over 80 per day, the only way to make this work is strict adherence to face coverings, social distancing, and best practices. We ask our residents and our businesses to continue to do their part.”

County Executive Pittman made his announcement after reviewing Governor Hogan’s order and consulting with health officials, his county attorney, and his COVID-19 recovery work group. The County Executive intends to sign an executive order tomorrow before 5:00 p.m. to enable these new reopening actions. Department of Health guidance will also be released at that time, after review by the recovery workgroup.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health maintains a reopening dashboard to track public health measures that influence policy decisions. Other resources and information is available on the county’s road to recovery webpage.

