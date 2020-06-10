AACC to hold “Road to the Future: A Graduation Celebration” on Friday

Anne Arundel Community College graduates may not have a stage to cross this spring for the college’s 58th commencement, but they will have the opportunity to take one last loop around campus to be celebrated with the institute’s first car parade.

“Road to the Future: A Graduation Celebration” at 10 a.m. rain or shine on Friday, June 12, will be on the school’s campus in Arnold. Approximately 2,141* students are graduating with 2,448* degrees and certificates, and, as of four days before the event, college officials expect about 200 graduates to participate.

Although the parade does not replace the official in-person commencement, which is to be rescheduled for a future, safe date, all graduates from last summer and fall, as well as this spring, were invited to participate.

“Commencement is a highlight of our academic year. I look forward to it every year,” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, AACC president. Lindsay will be stationed with other officials at the point in the route where students’ names are announced and they receive their diploma jacket. “What our students have accomplished is extraordinary and we are grateful for this opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and commitment. We wanted to find a safe and creative way to celebrate their success.”

Faculty and staff will be stationed by their individual vehicles throughout the parade route to cheer and celebrate graduates as they pass. The school will also livestream the event on YouTube so fellow students, family and friends can follow along.

Specific details about timing, the route, and help with transportation if a graduate does not have access to a vehicle can be found on the graduation celebration webpage.

