A no-car, pedestrian friendly, dining and shopping event on Main Street this weekend!

Some great news from Red Red Wine Bar about the happenings on Main Street this weekend!

Tomorrow Friday June 12th, Maryland will allow indoor dining at 50% capacity for the first time in nearly thirteen weeks. In combination with Red Red Wine Bar’s expanded outdoor dining they’ve worked with retailers to bring back another street party!

Last Wednesday night was a spectacular way to kick off the first ever dining in Main Street. This time the merchants have created a Shop & Dine Friday 5pm – 11pm and Saturday 10am – 11pm!

This gives everyone a Friday evening and entire Saturday to support our Main Street retailers by shopping local while enjoying lunch and dinner. Hillman Garage is also FREE during these days and times and traffic will be diverted!

Restaurants and stores will be following the state rules and best practices including:

Tables will be socially distanced.

Face coverings are required except while at your table.

No standing at the bar.

All employees will wear face coverings and go through a health questionnaire and temperature reading before every shift.

Single use menus and sanitized condiments upon request.

On Saturday night Red Red Wine Bar has brought DJ Crawdads, lead singer of local funk band Higher Hands, to spin chill laid back vinyl from 6:30pm – 9:30pm.

And… the weather looks phenomenal.

