34th Excellence in Education Awards to go digital in September

Amid the cancellation of large-scale events this spring due to COVID-19, Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation will now host a digital broadcast of the 34th annual Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on September 15, 2020. The event will feature remarks from key speakers and videos highlighting each of the 55 Teacher of the Year honorees from public and independent schools across the county.

The 2020 Teachers of the Year, Emily Davis of Brooklyn Park Middle School and Laraine Olechowski from St. Mary’s Elementary School, were announced in April 2020.

Those who purchased tickets for the spring ceremony will receive a refund or have the option to donate the amount of their ticket to programs that benefit AACPS students. Arrangements are also being made to celebrate the honorees this fall at a separate private event. More details about these plans will be shared with the honorees and their principals in late August.

“It is disappointing that we are unable to celebrate these amazing teachers at our traditional awards dinner. The 21st Century Education Foundation is committed to recognizing the honorees in a way that will be special, memorable, and fun,” shared Ray Streib, President of the 21st Century Education Foundation Board of Directors.

Details on how to view the ceremony will be shared closer to the broadcast date.

