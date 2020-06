26 high school, 32 middle school students earn All-County Dance honors

Twenty-six Anne Arundel County Public Schools high school students and 32 AACPS middle school students have earned 2020-2021 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at their schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

In addition to the All-County dancers, six high school dancers and nine middle school dancers earned Honorable Mention honors.

The following high school dancers were named All-County:

Abigail Garwood, Grade 11, Annapolis High School

Lillian Megan, Grade 10, Annapolis High School

Ava Wishnow, Grade 11, Annapolis High School PVA

Shelby McDonald, Grade 11, Annapolis High School PVA

Marisa Cook, Grade 12, Arundel High School

Elizabeth Miller, Grade 11, Arundel High School

Alexandra Evans, Grade 11, Broadneck High School

Julia Walshe, Grade 12, Broadneck High School

Ariel Bertoglio, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School

Karlee Zolman, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School

Sierra Lucier, Grade 11, Glen Burnie High School

Kaelyn Shannon, Grade 9, Glen Burnie High School

Alyssa Flage, Grade 11, Meade High School

Kamryn Walker, Grade 10, Meade High School

Kennedy Suber, Grade 11, North County High School

Jakiah Sorzano, Grade 11, North County High School

Anna Creekmore, Grade 11, Northeast High School

Julia Larsen, Grade 11, Northeast High School

Jaci Cameron, Grade 11, Old Mill High School

Nyah Smith, Grade 12, Old Mill High School

Kate Stefancik, Grade 11, Severna Park High School

Magggie Kubista, Grade 11, Severna Park High School

Molly Cook, Grade 11, South River High School

Samantha Chamberlain, Grade 11, South River High School

Emma Robertson, Grade 11, Southern High School

Alexandra Schneider, Grade 11, Southern High School

The following high school dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County:

Alexis Rooney, Grade 10, Annapolis High School

Abby Chinn, Grade 11, Arundel High School

Anna Atkinson, Grade 12, Broadneck High School

Hope Terrell, Grade 11, Meade High School

Kaitlyn Bayne, Grade 11, Northeast High School

Maureen Ramos Porteria, Grade 12, Old Mill High School

The following middle school dancers were named All-County:

Destanee Butler, Grade 6, Annapolis Middle School

Ellie Knauer, Grade 8, Arundel Middle School

Ryan O’Kane, Grade 7, Arundel Middle School

Gabriela Eisele, Grade 8, Bates Middle School PVA

Mackenzie Eisele, Grade 8, Bates Middle School PVA

Jaydin Garnett, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA

Janiya McNeil, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA

Juliah Perdue, Grade 6, Central Middle School

Audriana Nier, Grade 7, Central Middle School

Allora Ferree, Grade 8, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Middle School Zoe Kirk, Grade 7, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Middle School Sarah Dively, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School

Madelyn Neal, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School

Skylah Miller, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School

Madison Aierstock, Grade 7, George Fox Middle School

Teigan Kelly-Turner, Grade 6, George Fox Middle School

Miri Chang, Grade 8, Lindale Middle School

Kennedy Hinds, Grade 8, MacArthur Middle School

Taleetha Shedrick, Grade 8, MacArthur Middle School

Lilly Moore, Grade 8, Magothy River Middle School

Caroline Powers, Grade 7, Magothy River Middle School

Neveah Frank, Grade 8, Marley Middle School

Erin Mueller, Grade 8, Marley Middle School

Alasiah McNeal, Grade 8, Meade Middle School

Natalie Craft, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North

Alyssa Macias, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North

Jordan White, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School South

Jessica Reider, Grade 7, Old Mill Middle School South

Kyla Hunteman, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School

Emma Frederick, Grade 7, Severn River Middle School

Catherine Venters, Grade 8, Southern Middle School

Madden McGivern, Grade 8, Southern Middle School

The following middle school dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County:

Sofia Robinson, Grade 8, Arundel Middle

Ryennne Allen, Grade 8, Bates Middle School PVA

Bethany Atkinson, Grade 7, Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA

Sierra Quinn, Grade 7, Central Middle School

Sophia Rankin, Grade 8, MacArthur Middle School

Danielle O’Brien, Grade 6, Magothy River Middle School

Sabrina McNeill, Grade 8, Marley Middle School

MonaLisa Donkor, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North

Sienna McGraw, Grade 8, Southern Middle School

