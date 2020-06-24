--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
24 Hour Fitness in Annapolis Town Center to permanently close

| June 14, 2020, 05:23 PM

24 Hour Fitness, one of the area’s only full-service athletic clubs will not be opening next Friday when allowed under Governor Hogan’s latest Executive Order. From an employee, the local employees were notified of the closure earlier this week.

Rumors had swirled about the viability of the membership based club for months and recently the California based chain has been negotiating with landlords and creditors in preparation for what many see as an imminent bankruptcy filing.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company advised many employees of club closures and lay-offs by a company-wide phone call; however locally, due to the COVID-19 restrictions they apparently were handled individually by local management.

According to Club Industry (trade magazine), the company plans to shutter 100 locations 10 of which are identified as being in  the “New York/DC” market.

According to a representative of the Annapolis Town Center, they have heard the rumors as well, but have not received any official confirmation from the company about a permanent closing or a termination of their lease.

This has been a rough year for the Annapolis Town Center with closures including Brooks Brothers and Brio Tuscan Grille. True Food Kitchen is planning to take over the space occupied by Brooks Brothers, and they have begun some minor renovations.

In an emailed statement provided to Eye On Annapolis by 24 Hour Fitness:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the 24 Hour Fitness strategy to transform our business. And, the pace by which we have had to make difficult decisions has been accelerated as well. In order to meet the changing needs of our club members, we are re-evaluating staffing needs and the overall company’s club footprint.  This includes a focused set of employee reductions to align with current and future needs of the business.  The goal is to reposition 24 Hour Fitness to create a sustainable, long-term business for our team members and the millions of club members that we serve.

At the same time, we will continue with a phased club reopening process as we are operationally prepared and state and local governments and public health agencies indicate it is safe to do so.”

The company also said that current members should expect to receive communication about their clubs from 24 Hour Fitness.

Foundation Fitness (located off Bestgate Road near the Annapolis Mall) , another full-service gyms, has announced that they will be offering a special membership price for former 24 Hour Fitness members and have suggested they may be able to employ some former employees of 24 Hour Fitness beginning on Friday at 5:00pm when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order for re-opening gyms becomes effective.

