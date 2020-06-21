21st Century Education Foundation and AACPS announce 2020 honorees

The 21st Century Education Foundation (21st CEF), in conjunction with AACPS, is pleased to announce the nominees for this year’s Partner of the Year Awards.

These organizations and businesses would have been recognized at the inaugural Partners in Education Awards Reception that was canceled due to COVID-19 closures. Instead, there will be a social media campaign highlighting the honorees during the week of June 15, and the winners will be announced on June 23, 2020. To be a part of this online celebration, please follow @AACPSPartners on Twitter.

In support of the school system’s strategic plan, community and business partners afford students amazing opportunities to explore their personal interests, engage in unique learning experiences, and interact with professionals from a variety of career fields. The 21st CEF recognizes community organizations and businesses that have forged critical partnerships with programs & schools that directly benefit students in Anne Arundel County.

This year, honorees are recognized in three categories:

Service & Small Non-Profit Organizations

Chesapeake Arts Center nominated by Ruth Parker Eason School

Eastport Yacht Club Foundation nominated by AACPS STEM Office

Friends of Hancock’s Resolution (FOHR) nominated by Chesapeake High School

Magothy River Association nominated by Broadneck High School

Providence Center nominated by Old Mill High School

Ravens Roost #137 with North Glen Community Church nominated by North Glen Elementary School

Ravens Roost #65 nominated by Marley Glen School

Restoration Community Development Corporation nominated by Department of Alternate Education and Programs

St. Margaret’s Helping Hands nominated by Broadneck Elementary School

Business Partners Under 50 Employees

Artsy Partsy nominated by Annapolis High School

First in Math, Suntex International Inc. nominated by AACPS Elementary Mathematics

U.S. Small Business Administration nominated by Severna Park High School

Business Partners Over 50 Employees

Anne Arundel County Parks & Recreation: Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary nominated by Arlington Echo/Office of Environmental Literacy

Anne Arundel County Parks & Recreation: Quiet Waters Park nominated by AACPS Science Office

Chick Fil A at Pasadena Crossroads nominated by Glen Burnie High School

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at Church Circle nominated by Germantown Elementary School

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union nominated by AACPS Advanced Co-Curricular Programs

Trane Inc. nominated by Center of Applied Technology North

Washington Capitals Grassroots Hockey nominated by AACPS Office of Health, Physical Education & Dance

For details about the 2020 Partner of the Year awards program or for more information about the 21st Century Education Foundation, please visit www.21st-education.org.

Source : AACPS

