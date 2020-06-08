2020 St. Michael’s Concours d’Elegance cancelled for 2020

Classic and collector cars will not be invading Maryland ‘s Eastern Shore this summer as they have for the past 13 years.

Organizers have announced that the 14th St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance will be postponed until September 26th, 2021.

Due to the social complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Concours d’Elegance management is taking the safety, health, and welfare of entrants, attendees, volunteers, and sponsors as its top priority.

All accepted entries and ticket purchases will be extended and honored through 2021.

To see what we might be missing, check out these photos from Glenn A. Miller Photography.

