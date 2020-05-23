Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Waugh Chapel Center converts to COVID-19 recovery center

| May 23, 2020, 10:02 AM

Waugh Chapel Center, a post-hospital rehabilitation and long-term care facility located in Gambrills, Maryland has temporarily converted select units within the center to care for COVID- 19 patients. The goal is to assist hospitals in expanding capacity during this unprecedented crisis while the facility assists in the care and recovery of COVID-19 patients.

As the COVID-19 pandemic expands exponentially in Maryland, Waugh Chapel Center is poised to assist hospitals who are inundated with COVID-19 patients. Waugh Chapel Center is responding to the Public Health Emergency in Maryland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re grateful for the partnership and proactive assistance from facilities like Waugh Chapel Center to aid Luminis Health and other Maryland area hospitals in the fight against COVID-19,” said Deneen Richmond, Chief Quality & Population Health Officer of Luminis Health.

“By accepting COVID patients from Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Hospital who are stable and need a place to recover, Waugh Chapel Center will help us open our beds for COVID and other patients who need care. We are safe, ready, and waiting, and encourage our community to seek care with us, if they are in need,” continued Richmond.

Waugh Chapel Center began admitting COVID-19 patients on May 18, 2020.

