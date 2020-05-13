Thoughts on re-opening your business after Maryland’s COVID-19 shutdown

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been taking steps to re-open Maryland in accordance with his Roadmap to Recovery. Later today, it is expected that he will lift the stay at home order and relax some more restrictions as we move into Stage 1.

With the roadmap, comes questions that have been largely left unanswered by the State, County and City. What is required to re-open? What do I need to buy? How many customers can I have inside my store? Do I need special signage? Do I have to give my customers masks? What about gloves?

Eventually, all of that should be answered; but eventually does not help when you are looking to open now.

Below is a collection of “best practices” from the CDC, National Retail Federation, and the Maryland Retailer’s Association that might help. You can also download it here (PDF).

Download (PDF, 2.24MB)

As store across the country are opening, getting materials will be difficult. If there are items you know you will need (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaners and disinfectants), order them as soon as possible. K&B True Value (Forest & Bay Ridge/Hillsmere) tends to get inventory of these goods but they are limited in quantity.

There also will be some physical changes required to places of business as well, some of which may include:

Sneeze Guards

Floor Graphics

Informational Signage

Easels

Re-opening Flags and Banners

Stands to Dispense Hand Sanitizer

Locally, Minuteman Press (Chinquapin Round Road and Lincoln Court) can help with some of the items listed above as well as others.

This is unprecedented and uncharted territory and offices will not be exempt. Many articles have suggested the “open” offices may revert back to the cubicle layout to allow for physical distance (barrier) between employees. In open offices, plexiglass dividers may become the norm to divide employees. This set up is likely to become the norm in libraries and other places where computers may be shared.

The only guarantee coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic is that retail, food service and business in general will look entirely different. Curious? Here’s an interesting article in The Atlantic that outlines the future of retail.

Finally, Alex Smith, CEO of Baltimore based Atlas Restaurant Group opened two of their Houston restaurants last weekend with new rules. In this Baltimore Business Journal article, Smith gives a peek as to what local restaurants may need to re-open safely.

