The Annapolis Boat Shows in October are forging ahead

The Annapolis Sailboat Show and the Annapolis Powerboat Show will go on as planned in October with some modifications.

received an email this morning from the Marketing Director of the firm handling the marketing and promotion of the shows.

I wanted to reach out and let you know that after careful planning and discussion with Maryland government and healthcare officials, Annapolis Boat Shows is planning to host their Fall shows this year in Annapolis, Maryland. I appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through the details of hosting an event of this scale during the (hopefully) post-pandemic time we will find ourselves in this October.

To that point and with safety as the number one priority, attendance will be limited during these October 2020 shows.