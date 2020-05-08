The Annapolis Boat Shows in October are forging ahead
The Annapolis Sailboat Show and the Annapolis Powerboat Show will go on as planned in October with some modifications.
Eye On Annapolis received an email this morning from the Marketing Director of the firm handling the marketing and promotion of the shows.
I wanted to reach out and let you know that after careful planning and discussion with Maryland government and healthcare officials, Annapolis Boat Shows is planning to host their Fall shows this year in Annapolis, Maryland. I appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through the details of hosting an event of this scale during the (hopefully) post-pandemic time we will find ourselves in this October.To that point and with safety as the number one priority, attendance will be limited during these October 2020 shows.
The two shows scheduled for this spring were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annapolis Powerboat Show will be held October 1-4, 2020 and the Annapolis Sailboat Show will be held October 8-12, 2020. Specific information as to what measures will be taken to insure safety were not available as details are still being ironed out.
For tickets and information on the fall shows, please visit their website.
