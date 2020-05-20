Surprise Blue Angels Flyover today at 10:45am

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be conducting an unannounced flyover in honor of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2020. They are expected to be above Bancroft Hall at 10:45 a.m.

They plan to make three passes over the Naval Academy followed by a turn to the East across the Severn River and will then proceed South toward the Chesapeake between each pass. Spaced a few minutes apart, each of the runs pays tribute to the class of 2020; the traditional singing of Navy Blue and Gold and the graduation cap toss. The third run is planned as a symbolic salute to the strength and resilience demonstrated by the class of 2020, as they join the fleet as Navy and Marine Corps officers.

The Naval Academy remains closed to visitors.

Spectators are reminded to continue to remain at safe distances from one another while trying to catch views of the jets. The Blue Angels are expected to be in the vicinity of Annapolis only briefly, for approximately 10-15 minutes.

