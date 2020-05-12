Severna Park Seniors give back to Sarah’s House

Severna Park High students, led by Senior Leadership III student Maya Cobb, are leading a campaign called Birthdays In A Box to raise money for Sarah’s House which is an organization that provides supportive services for families in Anne Arundel County .

Content Continues Below

Sarah’s House is an organization that is part of the Catholic Charities program. The campaign’s mission is the same as theirs: to create positive change for families in need by providing supportive services. Some of the services that Sarah’s House provides are safe shelter, daily meals and casework for the families experiencing homelessness.

The Birthdays in a Box project is dedicated towards, helping low income families throw virtual birthday parties to celebrate special occasions that they would not normally have the opportunity to do with their families current economic situation.

You can help as well! Help give children in Anne Arundel County a virtual birthday party by donating at the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB