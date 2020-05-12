Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Severna Park Seniors give back to Sarah’s House

| May 12, 2020, 01:17 PM

Rams Head

Severna Park High students, led by Senior Leadership III student Maya Cobb, are leading a campaign called Birthdays In A Box to raise money for Sarah’s House which is an organization that provides supportive services for families in Anne Arundel County .

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Sarah’s House is an organization that is part of the Catholic Charities program. The campaign’s mission is the same as theirs: to create positive change for families in need by providing supportive services. Some of the services that Sarah’s House provides are safe shelter, daily meals and casework for the families experiencing homelessness.

The Birthdays in a Box project is dedicated towards, helping low income families throw virtual birthday parties to celebrate special occasions that they would not normally have the opportunity to do with their families current economic situation.

You can help as well! Help give children in Anne Arundel County a virtual birthday party by donating at the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here