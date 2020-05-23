SECU of Maryland surpasses $4B in assets

SECU, Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, announced today it surpassed more than $4 billion in assets, a milestone that is unsurpassed by any other credit union in the state. SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets.

“This is an important milestone that reflects SECU’s continued growth and financial stability during a time when our members and communities need us most,” said Dave Sweiderk, president and CEO of SECU. “The strength of our balance sheet puts us in a position to continue serving our members, through hardship grants, deferment programs and relief loans, as well as the community at large.”

Content Continues Below

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, SECU announced last week that it had awarded more than 431 hardship grants to its members totaling more than $215,500. Additionally, SECU has given more than $200,000 to various community organizations, including $15,000 to United Way, $15,000 to Maryland Food, and $25,000 to local public school systems. SECU also committed $2,000 grants to 20 local (501)(c)(3) organizations that are providing relief during the COVID-19 crisis, including CollegeBound Foundation, Civic Works, and the Y in Central Maryland.

“We are so grateful to our members for their deep loyalty, and our employees for their unwavering commitment to serving our members,” added Sweiderk. “We would not be able to give back without their support.”

Serving more than 260,000 members across Maryland, and headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU has 22 financial centers and provides access to nearly 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network. To learn more about SECU’s community and member support initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.secumd.org/secucares.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS