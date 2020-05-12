School For Sale: Broadneck High Class of 2020

All too often you hear of Senior pranks getting out of control and causing damage. Not so much this year with Broadneck High’s Class of 2020.

Having not been in the building for a few months due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the seniors thought it might be better to sell it off, and a plot was hatched! Well done Bruins! Well done indeed!

Congrats to all the high school seniors across Anne Arundel County–you will go far!

