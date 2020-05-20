Save the date: 12th Paca Girlfriends Party is re-scheduled for September 16th

The Annual Paca Girlfriends’ Party at the William Paca House and Garden will celebrate its 12th Anniversary on September 16th. Created by volunteer Judi Herrmann, owner of Herrmann Advertising, Branding and Technology, the Paca Girlfriends’ Party has grown from 200 women in 2009 to more than 900 attendees last year from the region, including Washington and Baltimore. Since the event’s beginning, Ms. Herrmann and a committee of volunteers have been dedicated to raising awareness for Historic Annapolis, the nonprofit organization that is the beneficiary of this fundraising effort, which preserves and protects historic properties, and connects visitors and school children to the rich history of Annapolis spanning four centuries.

Through the efforts of the Paca Girlfriends, this annual event has become a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women, their community involvement and business ventures while raising funds for a worthy cause.

In the past five years, the event tickets have sold out in one day making the Paca Girlfriends’ Party one of the highlights of the social season. This year, the Paca Girlfriends’ Committee has made VIP tickets available now, and the general admission tickets went on sale on May 1. In addition to ticket sales, event sponsors and vendors display and sell items in a festive marketplace set in the lush surroundings of the Paca Garden. This has become one of the main attractions of the event, as women explore offerings that range from clothing, handbags and accessories to spa services, artwork and locally made crafts and products. In addition, the event’s success is made possible by generous donations of food and refreshments from local caterers, restaurants, and businesses.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities with a number of benefits are available. For more information about the event, sponsorship and/or media inquiries, please contact Carrie Kiewitt, Senior Vice President, Membership, Communications and Engagement at (410) 626-1033 or [email protected]

