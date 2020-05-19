Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Saturday house fire claims life of Annapolis woman

| May 19, 2020, 10:02 AM

An Annapolis woman lost her life in a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Whispering Woods community in Annapolis (Broadneck peninsula).

On Saturday, May 16, 2020 at approximately 2:30pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls from neighbors reporting a house on fire with an occupant trapped in the 1400 block of Millwood Court.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke from the front and rear of the two-story, townhouse. Firefighters immediately made entry and removed the unconscious occupant from a second-floor bedroom and turned care over to waiting paramedics.  The 69-year-old female occupant was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died as a result of her injuries. There were no other injuries.

Smoke alarms were present in the home, but it is not determined if they operated

Assisting the Anne Arundel County Fire Department were the Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department, Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

The fire has been ruled accidental and originated on the stovetop and extended to the cabinets. The probable cause is unattended cooking.

A total of 39 firefighters responded and the blaze took 20 minutes to place under control.

This is the county’s second fire fatality of 2020.

