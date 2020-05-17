Rams Head Tavern ends 20-year lease at Historic Savage Mill

Today, Rams Head Tavern Savage and Historic Savage Mill leadership jointly announce the sunsetting of Rams Head’s twenty-year lease relationship. The non-renewal is a result of the dramatic impact the pandemic continues to have on small businesses, coupled with the difficult decision of signing another long-term lease in today’s current economic environment. These factors led Rams Head executives to reprioritize their energies and efforts toward the organization’s other restaurants and entertainment ventures, including Rams Head’s new properties in Key West, Florida.

Content Continues Below

“This was an incredibly difficult decision and we could not be more thankful to our many customers and team members who delivered upon our company promise for more than two decades, and to Historic Savage Mill which remains one of the most unique locations in all of Maryland. We are grateful to have been a part of its ongoing legacy and character,” said Michael Lechner, Director of Operations for the Rams Head Group.

Rams Head Savage opened its doors in July 1999 to provide the community the best in food, fun, and beer. Over the years, Rams Head Savage became a staple in the Howard County community. Offering Sunday Brunch, happy hour five days a week, free live music, and family friendly dining options, Rams Head has been a gathering place for family and friends for more than 20 years.

“While it is difficult to see Rams Head leave Historic Savage Mill, we’re proud to have been home to their second restaurant after the Annapolis flagship location. As one of the top destinations in Howard County, The Mill is a vibrant and diverse community of shops, galleries, and restaurants which has tremendous appeal to its tenants as well as visitors from throughout the region. We look forward to bringing a fresh concept to the newly available, three level restaurant space and to continuing our long-held tradition of fostering small businesses at this premier location,” says Jay Winer, Managing Partner of Historic Savage Mill.

Leadership is working with Rams Head Savage employees to assist them in remaining part of the Rams Head family, as the organization has other restaurant and entertainment venues who need support.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB