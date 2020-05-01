Rams Head adds more rescheduled concerts to calendar

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

They have been busy rescheduling canceled shows. All tickets will be honored for new date with same seats. If you prefer to return or exchange purchased tickets, keep an eye peeled to your email box for more info from Rams Head On Stage!

3/15 The High Kings – Reschedule #1 was 7/7 & 7/8 and now rescheduled to 10/5/20

5/01 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille – Rescheduled to 11/1/20

5/13 Billy Gilman w. JD Eicher – Rescheduled to 10/29/20

5/21 Kindred the Family Soul – Postponed

5/22 Bob Baldwin – Rescheduled to 8/23/20

5/23 Rubix Kube – Rescheduled to 12/4/20

5/25 & 5/26 Tab Benoit – Rescheduled to 3/28/2021 and 3/29/2021

5/30 & 5/31 The Subdudes – Postponed

6/06 Second Helping: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute – postponed

6/08 David Crosby – Postponed

6/11 Hollis Brown – Postponed

6/12 Pokey LaFarge – Postponed

6/13 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes – Rescheduled to 12/13/20

6/13 Keb’ Mo’ 1pm Show – Rescheduled to 6/12/2021

6/16 The Quebe Sisters – Rescheduled to 7/12/20 matinee show

6/17 Thunder From Down Under – Postponed

6/19 Dana Fuchs – Rescheduled to 10/30/20

6/20 Rhonda Ross – Postponed

*Postponed Shows – They are currently working on rescheduling these shows. Please hold onto your ticket until a new date is announced.

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB