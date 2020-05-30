Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Protests over George Floyd killing manifest in anti-police graffiti tags in historic Annapolis

| May 30, 2020, 11:43 AM

Vandals took to the streets and walls of Annapolis to seemingly protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday when a police officer held Floyd to the ground with a knee to his throat.

On May 28 and 29, vandals took to the streets of Annapolis tagging many buildings with “FUCK12” which is an anti-police graffiti tag, 12 being code for police.

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating, but if anyone has any information, please contact police at 410-268-9000.

Today at noon, a march in support of George Floyd will begin at the Alex Haley Memorial. The march will then move up Main Street, around Church Circle, to West Street, and will conclude at the People’s Park (formerly known as Whitmore Park).

