Police involved shooting in Cape St. Claire sends man to hospital

A man is in a local hospital recovering after being shot by an Anne Arundel County Police officer this afternoon. What appears to have started as a domestic dispute, ended in gunfire after the suspect lunged at the officer with a knife.

Content Continues Below

Just after 3:00pm on Sunday, May 17, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to Lakeview Lane in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood for a domestic dispute.

The caller advised that a former boyfriend was outside of the home.

As police were responding, the suspect called 911 to advise that he was armed with a gun. When police arrived, they approached the suspect who ran around the back of the police cruiser. The officer was in pursuit when the suspect turned and lunged at the officer with a knife.

The officer, who has not been named, fired several rounds from his weapon striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending for the suspect who has not been identified.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB