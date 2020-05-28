Pittman: Bars and restaurants good to go for outdoor seating on May 29th

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that restaurants and bars can open for outdoor seating service on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. under state guidelines. He also advanced the date for the opening of retail businesses to coincide with restaurants. The announcements come after County Executive Pittman consulted with health officials and his recovery workgroup, which includes health, business, and faith leaders, as well as two members of the County Council.

County Executive Pittman will sign two executive orders tomorrow before 5:00 p.m. to put these new policies in place.

“I am able to make these announcements today because our public health recovery metrics have improved, and our staff has delivered the regulatory changes needed to move forward more quickly than expected,” said County Executive Pittman. “We are able to move from the blunt tools of shutdown to the sharper tools of testing, contact tracing, and innovative safety measures that our businesses have developed.”

County Executive Pittman will put these changes into the context of the long-term pandemic response tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. at the county Emergency Operations Center in Glen Burnie. He will be joined by Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Police Chief Timothy Altomare, and the new Director of Emergency Management Preeti Emrick.

The specific actions announced today are:

Beginning Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.:

Non-essential businesses that are currently operating under curbside pickup only are able to open to customers. The maximum number of occupants (customers and employees) will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person. Businesses will be required to have protective measures in place regarding physical distancing and face coverings will be required for everyone in the store. Specific details and guidance are available on the county’s Road to Recovery web page.

Foodservice establishments, which include restaurants, bars, and social clubs with dining facilities, may serve food and beverages for consumption in outdoor seating areas in accordance with state guidance. The county Office of Planning and Zoning will authorize outdoor seating for food and beverage service uses as a temporary use for up to 180 days, until or unless the emergency is lifted or revised by Executive Order. A permit application is not required for this temporary use, if it complies with specific criteria. Specific details and guidance are available on the county’s Road to Recovery web page.

Barbers and beauty salons may open for hair services only. The maximum number of occupants will be calculated based on 100 gross square feet per person due to the small footprint of many facilities and the necessity of closer personal interaction in order for services to be provided. Specific details and guidance are available on the county’s Road to Recovery web page.

Additional Recreation and Parks amenities will open:

Dog parks

Dog beaches

County park beaches

Pavilions (reservations required)

Private youth camps are allowed to open under state guidance.

Swimming at county or community beaches is no longer prohibited, but swimmers are advised that no routine bacteria testing has been conducted. Swimmers swim at their own risk until water quality monitoring can resume.

Beginning June 1 at 8:00 a.m.:

Additional Recreation and Parks amenities will open:

Athletic fields for youth skills training only – no organized activities (usual field permitting for accredited organizations is required)

Basketball courts

Beginning June 5:

Beginning June 5, seasonal outdoor pools will be inspected on a rolling basis. Pools can open once they are approved. Seasonal outdoor pools are inspected each spring prior to their opening and this year those inspections were postponed due to the suspension of all non-essential activity.

Beginning July 6:

Modified county outdoor day camps begin (camps will be limited to 10, 8 children and 2 staff)

Registration will begin June 11

Traditional Camps are cancelled

Speciality Camps are delayed to July/August

No additional actions are being announced with regard to houses of worship and religious institutions at this time. They remain opened for up to 10 people at a time for individual ministry. County Executive Pittman met with more than 50 pastors and faith leaders today and is working towards a plan to safely expand the capacity allowed in our houses of worship.

The following remain closed until further notice:

Senior Centers

Fitness Centers

Movie Theaters (including “pop-up” drive-in theaters)

Shopping Malls

Nail Salons

Playgrounds

County park visitors centers

County park restrooms

Indoor aquatic centers

Recreation centers

