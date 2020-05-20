Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Naval Academy to graduate Class of 2020 virtually this Friday. Tune in!

| May 20, 2020, 10:23 AM

2018 USNA Graduation

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will give a pre-recorded keynote address to the Naval Academy’s Class of 2020 during the first-ever, virtual graduation for the institution.

Esper’s pre-recorded remarks will broadcast during the virtual ceremony Friday, May 22. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a tribute to the Class of 2020, and the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

The virtual graduation  ceremony will also include recorded segments from the five in-person, commissioning events being held at the Academy May 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20, as well as remarks from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike M. Gilday and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert P. Burke; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger; Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck; and the USNA Class of 2020 President Midshipman 1st Class Mike Smith.

The ceremony will be streamed at: watchstadium.com/live/us-naval-academy-graduation/.

