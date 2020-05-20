Naval Academy to graduate Class of 2020 virtually this Friday. Tune in!
Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will give a pre-recorded keynote address to the Naval Academy’s Class of 2020 during the first-ever, virtual graduation for the institution.
Esper’s pre-recorded remarks will broadcast during the virtual ceremony Friday, May 22. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a tribute to the Class of 2020, and the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. EDT.
Content Continues Below
The virtual graduation ceremony will also include recorded segments from the five in-person, commissioning events being held at the Academy May 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20, as well as remarks from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike M. Gilday and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert P. Burke; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger; Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck; and the USNA Class of 2020 President Midshipman 1st Class Mike Smith.
The ceremony will be streamed at: watchstadium.com/live/us-naval-academy-graduation/.
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB