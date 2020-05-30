Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
MVA adds more online tools for commercial drivers

| May 30, 2020, 10:05 AM

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is announcing new online and self-serve options for Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders to obtain products quickly and safely – a move that will help those delivering vital supplies during Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency and beyond. Current CDL holders with a valid Medical Certificate and REAL ID documents on file can now order a renewal, correction or duplicate copy of their license on the MDOT MVA eStore or at a 24-hour self-service kiosk.

“We are so thankful for the first responders, truck drivers, delivery workers and other essential commercial drivers who have worked through this crisis to provide critical services for all,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “This change is another way to make it as easy as possible for our customers to complete transactions as safely and conveniently as possible, especially our commercial drivers performing vital work.”

MDOT MVA offices have been closed since March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all customers have been encouraged to take advantage of online services from the safety of home to complete many types of MDOT MVA transactions. These aspects of the CDL process are now among those services that can be completed remotely.

Even before this expansion of online options, MDOT MVA has continued to help CDL holders provide emergency services and keep essential commerce moving during the COVID-19 shutdown by setting up a dedicated email address and phone number. Since closing branches to the public, MDOT MVA employees have processed more than 460 CDL transactions.

The email address, [email protected], will remain active through the state of emergency. NOTE: CDLs that have been expired for more than a year or have special requirements – such as a hazmat endorsement or a school bus test – cannot be ordered online; affected customers should contact MDOT MVA to make an appointment for assistance.

MDOT MVA is still processing CDL-related medical certificates received by mail, fax and email, although it may take a little longer than usual to process due to limited staff. Customers may submit completed forms through any of the following methods:

  • Email: [email protected] (please include document as an attachment).
  • Fax: 410-787-7959.
  • Mail: Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Driver Services Division, Room 207, Commercial Licensing Unit, 6601 Ritchie Highway N.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21062.

For more information on MDOT MVA’s COVID-19 response and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit: mva.maryland.gov/pages/covid-19.aspx.

