Mayor Buckley reminds people of open container laws and safety concerns

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley reminds residents and businesses that Governor Larry Hogan’s lifting of the Stay-Home order and partial reopening of commerce on Friday, May 14 was not a general reopening for the state, the county, or the City of Annapolis.

Adhering to the rules of the partial Phase One reopening sequence is necessary to prevent spikes in Covid-19 outbreaks and protect the public health.

Content Continues Below

“What we saw in downtown Saturday was an unsuccessful test,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We have reports of businesses operating with outdoor table service, residents and visitors drinking alcohol in open containers, maybe 25 percent of people wearing face coverings and very few adhering to physical distancing.”

As a reminder:

Bars and restaurants are not open for any table service (inside or out). Restaurants are permitted to operate with carryout and delivery service only.

Open drinks purchased at bars and restaurants are to be consumed at home, not in public.

People are encouraged to practice physical distancing, at least six feet apart.

People are required to wear masks inside of businesses and are encouraged to wear them outside when in proximity of larger unrelated groups.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB