Mayor Buckley: Let’s not go backwards this weekend

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley along with Anne Arundel County Department of Health Director Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman are reminding residents and businesses that the beautiful weather and the long Memorial Day weekend is no excuse to be careless about stopping the spread of coronavirus and slowing the rate of Covid-19 in our community.

Adhering to the rules of the partial Phase One reopening sequence is necessary to prevent spikes in Covid-19 outbreaks and protect the public health.

“We want to get to Phase Two. But in order to do that, we have to successfully complete Phase One,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We know this is hard. It is incredibly difficult. But it will be more difficult if we have to go back into lockdown.”

Residents and businesses are reminded:

Bars and restaurants are not open for any table service (inside or out). Restaurants are permitted to operate with carryout and delivery service only. Patrons are permitted inside to place or pick up an order.

Open drinks purchased at bars and restaurants are not to be consumed in public.

People are strongly encouraged to practice physical distancing, at least six feet apart.

People are required to wear masks or face coverings inside of businesses; people are strongly encouraged to wear them out-of-doors, especially in places where they might encounter others.

People are encouraged to wash hands frequently and/or use hand sanitizer to slow the spread of the virus.

“Together we have made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “However, we cannot be complacent, because the coronavirus is still in our community. Each of us is responsible to continue physical distancing, wearing face covers and hand washing to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

