Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

May is Maryland Podcast Month, will you tune in?

| May 21, 2020, 10:37 AM

Rams Head
Go on. Listen to a podcast this month. Listen to several!
Founded in 2018, Maryland Podcast Month brings together podcasts of all stripes together  to cross-collaborate and cross-promote in order to create more opportunities for podcasts to get new listeners. Maryland Podcast Month is non-partisan and non-ideological and consists of all sorts of locally produced conduct, including podcasts about news, politics, sports, life, culture, food, wrestling, and other shows.
“Maryland Podcast Month is all about shining a light on locally produced content,” said Brian Griffiths, founder of Maryland Podcast Month. “There’s a lot of great content in Maryland that does not receive the attention that it deserves. By working together we hope to be a rising tide that lifts all boats.”
Shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month include:
  • Red Maryland Network, a network of Maryland’s leading political news and opinion site RedMaryland.com.
  • The Marc and Lowell Show, featuring WBAL’s Lowell Melser and his life-long friend, Marc Ronick.
  • Kirk and the Crab, featuring legendary Baltimore radio personality Kirk McEwen and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s John Minadakis
  • The Conduit Street Podcast, the podcast of the Maryland Association of Counties.
  • The Eye on Annapolis Daily News Brief, sharing top stories from the Annapolis Area.
  • The Maryland Crabs, A rambling podcast covering the issues facing Marylanders. Sprinkled with Old Bay.
  • Section 336, a personality-driven sports show featuring Josh Sroka, Matt Sroka, and Bert Rode
  • JB’s Drive-in Movie Podcast, a show providing irreverent views about movies from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
  • A History of Maryland Podcast, an in-depth and free-wheeling narrative history of the colony/province/state of Maryland
  • Corridor Cast, bi-weekly music podcast following the innovative Baltimore and Washington music scenes
  • Soul Force Politics, heart-centered mindfulness to strengthen our democracy presented by Heather Mizeur
  • The Orioles Minor League Podcast, the only podcast dedicated to the rising prospects in the Orioles system
  • WTOP. Shows include The Week on the Hill, Target USA, DMV Sports Roundtable, and specially produced podcasts such as Going Under: The Story of Tangier Island and The Investigation Continues: Lyon Sisters
  • Elevate Maryland, a bi-weekly podcast with Maryland focus with Howard County roots explores policy, people, and stories that affect the State of Maryland.
  • Arundel Biz, the podcast from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation looks at the businesses in Anne Arundel County along with the resources available to them
  • And many more!
For all shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month, please visit the official page of Maryland Podcast Month at marylandpodcastmonth.com.
Additional information is also available on Facebook and Twitter.

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here