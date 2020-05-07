May 7, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR YEAR, BOATING BACK ON, NEW HIRE FOR ANNAPOLIS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Larry Hogan has relaxed some of the outdoor restrictions in advance of a potential move to re-open Maryland next week. Boating, golfing, tennis, fishing are all OK now and State Parks have had all restrictions lifted; but social distancing must be maintained. Dr. Karen Salmon announced that the public schools will not return to the classroom this school year and indicated that a full return would not happen until Stage 3 of the Governor’s plan. The City of Annapolis hired a new Hispanic Liaison. The Stronach Group will not confirm that the Preakness will be held in October despite a local news report to the contrary. And the Irish Restaurant Company has all four of their restaurants–Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru and Pirates Cove open for curbside or drive thru. Plus they have special Mother’s Day menus at all four locations!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor. He’s back with some self-isolating thoughts!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

