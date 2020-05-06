May 6, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (BAY BRIDGE TOLLS, OC OPENS, RESIST THE SLATE)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The electronic tolling for the Bay Bridge is coming next week–get your EZPass now. Ocean City is ready to partially open this weekend. Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore is closing after 173 years. Today is your last chance for a free burrito courtesy of Samaritan House and Chevy’s Fresh Mex. And a bonus podcast at noon about the Census, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Philly Cheesesteaks!

And we have an election in a few weeks and again we have a slate of people running for Judge on the Circuit Court in Anne Arundel County. And I lay out my reasoning why I have always believed we cannot support judicial slates and should vote for at least one challenger!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

