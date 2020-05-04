“Herrmann
May 4, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (HOGAN SUED, PUP PURLOINED, HELP WANTED)

| May 04, 2020, 07:00 AM

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Three lawmakers and a number of other have sued Governor Larry Hogan claiming his restrictions are unconstitutional. Someone broke into the SPCA and let dogs loose and stole one, but she was recovered. Homestead Gardens was THE place to be if you wanted chicken on Saturday. The County and City are looking for people to serve on an Immigrant Affairs Commission and an Affordable Housing Task Force. Art Things in West Annapolis closed, but they should be coming back in a new location. Samaritan House is hosting their Burritos for Beds online this year and it is happening now! Crosby Marketing Communications donated $50K to help those in need during the pandemic.

And of course, George  from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some calming insight on your money!

