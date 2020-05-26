May 26, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (FATAL CRASH, AAH COFFEE CLOSING, USNA GRADUATES, PITTMAN RELAXES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. County Executive Pittman is relaxing some restrictions on businesses on June 1. A mall owner says they may close two area malls. Aah Coffee in Eastport will not be reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The USNA held an online graduation on Friday and it was fantastic! The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County had doled out more than $122K to local non profits to help with COVID crisis. And The Mitchell Gallery is taking its newest exhibit online and to Zoom!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast