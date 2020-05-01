May 1, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (SHOOTING UPDATE, RED MARYLAND CALLS IT QUITS, BLUE ANGELS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…More details about the double shooting in Annapolis. MSP and Annapolis Police make prostitution arrest. Red Maryland is calling it quits on June 4th. Governor Hogan talks to the WaPo about the COVID testing kits that are being guarded. Legislators want Governor Hogan to cancel all rent and mortgage payments for those impacted by the pandemic. The blue Angels may make an appearance here in Annapolis on Saturday. Tickets to the Paca Girlfriends Party go on sale today! And be on the lookout for a podcast–I speak with Senator Mary Washington all about Census 2020!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

