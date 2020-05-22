Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

LIVESTREAM: USNA Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony

| May 22, 2020, 02:15 PM

Rams Head

2018 USNA Graduation

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will give a pre-recorded keynote address to the Naval Academy’s Class of 2020 during the first-ever, virtual graduation for the institution.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

This virtual graduation  ceremony will also include recorded segments from the five in-person, commissioning events held at the Academy May 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20, as well as remarks from Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike M. Gilday and Vice Chief of Naval Operations ADM Robert P. Burke; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger; Naval Academy Superintendent VADM Sean Buck; and the USNA Class of 2020 President MIDN 1st Class Mike Smith.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service.  More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.  Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law.  Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here