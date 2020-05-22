LIVESTREAM: USNA Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will give a pre-recorded keynote address to the Naval Academy’s Class of 2020 during the first-ever, virtual graduation for the institution.

This virtual graduation ceremony will also include recorded segments from the five in-person, commissioning events held at the Academy May 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20, as well as remarks from Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike M. Gilday and Vice Chief of Naval Operations ADM Robert P. Burke; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger; Naval Academy Superintendent VADM Sean Buck; and the USNA Class of 2020 President MIDN 1st Class Mike Smith.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

