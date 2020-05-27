LETTER: Naval Academy Class of 2020 is prepared to lead, eager to serve

To every individual who has supported and inspired us along this incredible four year journey, thank you. The United States Naval Academy Class of 2020 has persevered, triumphed, grieved, and supported one another through some of the most exciting and challenging times of our lives thus far. Each of our paths along this journey has been filled with its own unique struggles and successes while being bound by a common spirit and the drive to take every challenge as an opportunity in order to become the best versions of ourselves and serve a higher purpose. When we are formally commissioned on May 22, 2020, wherever we may be spread across the country, we stand united — over 1,000 strong — to cross the start line of an even more incredible journey.

Content Continues Below

In the face of all of the uncertainties we have persevered through and all we may face in our futures, one absolute constant is that we are committed to our future service to this nation. We have trained our bodies, hearts, and minds through four rigorous years to be prepared to take on any challenge and step into our roles as the leaders that the Navy and Marine Corps and our nation need us to be. We certainly never would have imagined the immediate challenges and uncertainty we are facing in this current situation as we adapt and overcome the daily trials presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this is precisely why we have trained so hard. Resilience through challenge has shaped our character, and we do not fear challenge. Every day has been an opportunity to humble ourselves as we learn and grow from our experiences and those around us.

The Class of 2020 is prepared to lead. We are strong and eager to take our place as servants and leaders of this nation.

“Inveniemus aut faciemus viam” — We will find a way or make one.

–2nd Lt. Grace Lane

2nd Lt. Grace Lane is a native of Duluth, Minnesota, and served as the spring semester Brigade Commander at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She majored in Chemistry and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps on May 22, 2020.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: OPINION