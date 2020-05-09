Legacy Business Spotlight: The Cyphers Agency (Encore Presentation)

Times have changed, but likely not as much for most as they have for The Cyphers Agency. Thirty years ago, Dave Cyphers was trying to figure it all out from his basement. Today, one of the regions preeminent advertising agencies operates with a team of 20 employees in recently acquired building in Crofton.

We sat down with Dave Cyphers in “The Audrey Room” in his new offices and talked about the changes he has seen and exactly how he has adapted from rolodexes and fax machines to SEO and digital marketing for handheld devices.

Have a listen and for more information on The Cyphers Agency, here is your link!

