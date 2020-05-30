Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Legacy Business Spotlight: Main & Market | Catering | Cafe | Bakery (Encore Presentation)

| May 30, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Main & Market Catering | Cafe | Bakery is one of my favorite breakfast spots in Annapolis. But they are so much more.

Catering for weddings, holidays, private parties, and corporate events is the largest part of the business; but the Cafe and bakery also shine.

We talked to the VP Evie Turner about the history, the growth and how she works to make sure Main & Market remains at the top of their game!

