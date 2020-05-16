Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Yacht Sales (Encore Presentation)

| May 16, 2020, 12:00 PM

In the market for a sail or powerboat?  Annapolis Yacht Sales may be your answer. After all they’ve been around for more than half a century!

First off, don’t let the name “yacht” scare you off–they offer new and brokered boats of any size for the beginner and the expert. But the sale of Beneteau and Lagoon seems to be a perfect complement to their service–before, during, and after the sale.

We spoke with Kate Dawson who is the Director of Operations (and former boss’s kid) who take us through the history (corner desk in Fawcetts) to the four locations they have now. While they sell boats and service, their entire business is built on 7 words from one of the early owners John Burgreen!

Have a listen (and I fawn over their website, because it deserves it…go have a look) and for more information, here is your link!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

