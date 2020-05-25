Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2021 Class applications due by Sunday

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the call for applications for the Flagship Program Class of 2021.

Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class is composed of a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

The ten-month program will kick off on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Historic London Town & Gardens with a two-day opening retreat. Following the retreat, participants will meet for one full day each month building community knowledge through sessions on topics including Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment and Agriculture/South County.

Participants are introduced to critical regional issues, meet and discuss issues with leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors, and identify areas of community need and methods required to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants gain an understanding of what constitutes leadership, as well as, an introduction to the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.

The deadline for applications is May 31, 2020. More information and the online application can be found at www.leadershipaa.org/Flagship

