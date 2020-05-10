Kindergarten registration begins tomorrow

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year will get under way next week, and parents and guardians can reserve their child’s seat by enrolling online beginning at noon on Monday, May 11.

Children enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or by September 1, 2020. The following documents are required and will need to be uploaded to www.aacps.org/kindergartenregistration when registering a child for kindergarten:

Proof of identity

The child’s original birth certificate or birth record

A copy of the child’s immunization record

Two proofs of residency (deed/lease/mortgage and current utility bill)

For assistance in locating your assigned school, click on the Locate Your School link on the and the AACPS website.

Information about the recommended immunizations for children entering school is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines.

Kindergarten enrollment is not required to be done online. Those uncomfortable or unable to enroll online may wait until conditions surrounding the pandemic ease so that schools are able to enroll students in their buildings.

Early Admission to Kindergarten

Applications for early admission to kindergarten will be accepted, and testing will be scheduled, once school buildings reopen. Information will be posted on the Early Admission page of the AACPS website as it becomes available. Families with further questions or individual concerns can contact the AACPS Early Childhood Office at [email protected] or by phone at 302-404-4946.

Prekindergarten registration

Online applications for AACPS’ prekindergarten program will be available starting later this summer. Families with further questions or individual concerns can contact the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Early Childhood Office at [email protected] or by phone at 302-404-4946.

