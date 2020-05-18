Hurt at work? 4 things you need to know

Getting injured at work not only hurts you physically, but it also comes with a lot of stress. The weeks and months that follow can be extremely traumatic. When someone suffers an accident at work, it can simply be an accident that was caused naturally; but in a lot of cases, it can happen due to the negligence of the company or another party. In such a scenario, you may have grounds for a workers’ compensation claim or personal injury claim, depending on the circumstances.

If you think your accident happened due to negligence, then you should consult a workers’ compensation lawyer. Below, we have outlined a few things that you need to do if you have been in an accident at work:

Take Care of the Injury

The first thing you need to do is focus on the injury. Depending on the severity you may be treated immediately by your fellow workers with a first aid kid. Some workplaces are legally obligated to have a first response kit for emergencies. After that, they may call an ambulance, and you will be treated at the hospital. Even if you think you have a minor injury, you should always get it checked. Sometimes even the big injuries can feel small, so it is always better to be on the safer side.

Report to Your Manager

Once you have taken care of your injuries, it is time for you to report the accident to your manager. There are certain rules in place for both the injured worker and the company, and you will have to follow them. Your company may be obligated to report the incident to the government. If you do not report the injury promptly, it may be difficult for you to obtain fair compensation for the resulting medical costs and other damages.

Gather Evidence

As mentioned earlier, an accident can happen due to the negligence of your organization as well. That is why you must gather photo and video evidence of the accident if possible. Depending on the circumstances, you might be paid via a workers’ compensation claim or a personal injury claim. If the opposing party refuses to cooperate, having photo and video evidence will help you build a stronger legal case against them.

Consult a Lawyer

You should consult with a workers’ compensation lawyer right away. Even if the company is willing to talk and ready to compensate you, it is better if you know your rights first. Having a lawyer on your side when you are offered compensation will make sure that you do not overlook damages to which you may be entitled. And if the company refuses to cooperate, your lawyer can help you navigate the legal system.

