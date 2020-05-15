House fire claims life of Pasadena woman

Yesterday afternoon (May 14, 2020), the Anne Arundel County Fie Department began to receive numerous calls from across Rock Creek for a house with smoke and flames coming from the waterfront side of the home on Fairview Beach Road in Pasadena.

Content Continues Below

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and met with the male occupant of the home who said that he just returned home and found the house on fire. He made several attempts to go inside and remove the female occupant but the smoke and flames were too intense.

Firefighters made an aggressive attempt at a rescue of the resident, but were unsuccessful. The adult female resident of the home was declared deceased at the scene. Two firefighters who attempted a rescue of the victim were transported to Johns Hopkins Burn Center at Bayview Medical Center with minor burns to their hands and ears. Both firefighters were released later in the day.

(Photo: AACoFD)

A total of 45 firefighters were on the scene and the fire was brought under control in 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, assisted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The identity of the victim will be released after official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is the first fatal fire for the year in Anne Arundel County.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB