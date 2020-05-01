Homestead Gardens bringing truckload of Perdue chicken for sale on Saturday

NOTE: This will likely sell out fast. Homestead Gardens has arranged a PRE-ORDER and we suggest you take advantage of that now. Here is your link!

In order to provide the community with affordable and easily accessible chicken during these troubling times, Perdue Chicken and Homestead Gardens are working together to bring Maryland consumers some excellent deals on a few of Perdue’s flagship items:

No Antibiotic Ever Perdue Harvestland Individually Frozen Boneless Skinless Breast 2 x 5 lb bags for $25 per 10 lb case

No Antibiotic Ever Perdue Harvestland Individually Frozen Boneless Skinless Thighs 4 x 5 lb bags for $50 per 20 lb case



Where:

Homestead Gardens | 743 West Central Avenue | Davidsonville, MD 21035

When:

Saturday, May 2, beginning at 8:00 am UNTIL SUPPLIES RUN OUT.

Please note that there is a limit of 3 cases per item per person.

