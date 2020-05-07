Hogan vetoes Kirwan Commission spending plan as well as other costly legislation

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan held true to his word when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and vetoed all proposed legislation that would have increased spending or foisted taxes and fees onto Marylanders.

“The General Assembly passed a number of bills worthy of consideration, but COVID-19 has caused sudden and unprecedented economic turmoil. The impact from COVID-19 on state and local budgets, on small businesses, and on struggling Marylanders is devastating and is potentially worse than anything since the Great Depression.

“As I made clear last month, given these challenges, it would be irresponsible to allow legislation that requires increasing spending to become law. I am committed to working with legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle as we confront these difficult budget choices on the road to economic recovery.”

Among those were the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (aka the Kirwan Commission Plan) and funding for Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

You can read Governor Hogan’s veto letter to the legislature here.

Also, the Governor vetoed several bills that called for increased taxes and fees. You can read that letter here.

Specific to Baltimore, the Governor wanted a solid crime bill to address violent crime in the City. In his letter, the Governor said that the Senate version was widely accepted but the House did not act upon it and weakened the bill.

There are many bills both from the House and Senate which will become law without the Governor’s signature.

Initially the legislature was to re-convene in May for a special session to complete their shortened session but canceled that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the House of Delegates and the Senate have veto-proof majorities and it is likely that the vetoed bills will be overridden and made into law. Absent a special session between now and the end of the year, the next time the lawmakers will be able to override the vetoes will be January 13, 2021 when the General Assembly reconvenes for their regular session.

