Hogan signs orders for utility shutoff relief; breweries, distilleries, and wineries can open outside

Governor Larry Hogan today issued two additional COVID-19 emergency orders, extending a prohibition on utility shutoffs and residential late fees, and allowing breweries, wineries, and distilleries to provide service in outdoor seating areas.

EXTENDING MORATORIUM ON UTILITY SHUTOFFS AND LATE FEES. Governor Hogan has extended his order prohibiting electric, gas, water, sewage, phone, cable TV, and internet service provider companies from shutting off any residential customer’s service, or charging any residential late fees. This order now remains in effect through July 1. Read the governor’s emergency order.

EXPANDING SERVICES PROVIDED BY BREWERIES, WINERIES, AND DISTILLERIES. Governor Hogan has issued an emergency order expanding services by state-licensed manufacturers of alcohol, including breweries, wineries, and distilleries:

Allowing the service of alcoholic beverages in outdoor seating areas, consistent with the same Department of Health directives for restaurants and bars.

Allowing third-party shipment to consumers by common carriers, such as FedEx or UPS.

Maryland’s Positivity Rate Drops to 12.0%

Maryland has now conducted 328,516 COVID-19 tests, including 11,719 tests over the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate peaked on April 17, when it reached 26.91%. Since then, it has dropped by more than 55%, down to 12.0% statewide. Positivity rate data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

